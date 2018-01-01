BJP neglecting State: CPI

CPI national secretary K. Narayana on Sunday alleged that the BJP was not concentrating on the development of Andhra Pradesh, and cited the delay in the execution of the Polavaram project as an example.

Addressing the media here, Mr. Narayana said the BJP was treating the southern States in a step-motherly manner as they were not its vote bank.

“The cofferdam works have been stopped and the R&R package of ₹33 crore has not been paid so far,” he added.

He took objection to the BJP’s recent promise to complete the Polavaram project after wasting three-and-a-half years of time.

He further criticised the Union government for the deficit budget, denial of special package to the backward districts of Rayalaseema and North Andhra.

“It is unfortunate that Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu is silent and not questioning the Centre for not releasing funds to the State.” Mr. Narayana said the CPI national council meeting would discuss issues such as FRDI, communalism. CPI State joint secretary M. Nageswara Rao, Krishna district secretary A. Vanaja and city secretary D. Sankar were present.