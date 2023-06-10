HamberMenu
BJP national president J.P. Nadda offers prayers at Tirupati Balaji temple

J. P. Nadda was accompanied by BJP Andhra Pradesh president Somu Veerraju.

June 10, 2023 02:49 pm | Updated 02:49 pm IST - TIRUMALA

The Hindu Bureau
BJP national president J. P. Nadda. File

BJP national president J. P. Nadda. File | Photo Credit: ANI

BJP national president J. P. Nadda on June 10 offered prayers at the temple of Lord Venkateswara.

Speaking to media he said that he was privileged to be at the sacred shrine which he said of late has emerged as a universal spiritual centre. Nadda who declined to make any political comments said that he had prayed for universal welfare and prosperity of the country.

He further pledged that with the divine blessings of the deity, he and his party would rededicate themselves in transforming the country into a developed nation.

Later, after a brief stay at the guest house where he was housed the previous night he motored down to Tirupati to participate in the locally arranged programmes.

BJP State president Somu Veerraju, N. Kiran kumar Reddy, Sunil Deodhar, Sujana Chowdary, CM Ramesh GVL Narasimha rao, Bhanuprakash Reddy and Vishnu Vardhan Reddy were prominent among others who had accompanied him in the darshan.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Tirupati

