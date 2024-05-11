BJP national president J.P. Nadda offers prayers at Tirumala

BJP national president J.P. Nadda on Saturday offered prayers at the temple of Lord Venkateswara here. Later, speaking to the media outside the temple, Mr. Nadda said he prayed for a self-reliant and prosperous Bharat, and also sought the blessings of the presiding deity to shower his choicest blessings on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his mission in leading the country on all fronts.

Taking everyone by surprise, Mr. Nadda, who reached the town on Friday, preferred to have darshan by purchasing the high-priced Srivani tickets, each costing ₹10,000, for himself and his entourage numbering around 25 members soon after landing at the Tirupati airport.

