ADVERTISEMENT

BJP national president J.P. Nadda offers prayers at Tirumala

Published - May 11, 2024 06:53 pm IST - TIRUMALA

The BJP leader purchases for himself and his entire entourage the high-priced Srivari tickets for darshan of Lord Venkateswara

G P SHUKLA
G.P. SHUKLA

BJP national president J.P. Nadda after darshan of Lord Venkateswara in Tirumala on Saturday.

BJP national president J.P. Nadda on Saturday offered prayers at the temple of Lord Venkateswara here. Later, speaking to the media outside the temple, Mr. Nadda said he prayed for a self-reliant and prosperous Bharat, and also sought the blessings of the presiding deity to shower his choicest blessings on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his mission in leading the country on all fronts.

Taking everyone by surprise, Mr. Nadda, who reached the town on Friday, preferred to have darshan by purchasing the high-priced Srivani tickets, each costing ₹10,000, for himself and his entourage numbering around 25 members soon after landing at the Tirupati airport.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US