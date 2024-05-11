GIFT a SubscriptionGift
BJP national president J.P. Nadda offers prayers at Tirumala

The BJP leader purchases for himself and his entire entourage the high-priced Srivari tickets for darshan of Lord Venkateswara

Published - May 11, 2024 06:53 pm IST - TIRUMALA

G P SHUKLA
G.P. SHUKLA
BJP national president J.P. Nadda after darshan of Lord Venkateswara in Tirumala on Saturday.

BJP national president J.P. Nadda on Saturday offered prayers at the temple of Lord Venkateswara here. Later, speaking to the media outside the temple, Mr. Nadda said he prayed for a self-reliant and prosperous Bharat, and also sought the blessings of the presiding deity to shower his choicest blessings on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his mission in leading the country on all fronts.

Taking everyone by surprise, Mr. Nadda, who reached the town on Friday, preferred to have darshan by purchasing the high-priced Srivani tickets, each costing ₹10,000, for himself and his entourage numbering around 25 members soon after landing at the Tirupati airport.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh Assembly Elections 2024

