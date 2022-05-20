BJP MP seeks more flights on Delhi-Vijayawada route

Jyotiraditya Scindia, Union Civil Aviation Minister. File | Photo Credit: Kamal Narang

May 20, 2022 19:57 IST

Lack of flights inconveniencing public, says GVL

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP G.V.L. Narasimha Rao wrote to Minister for Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia, requesting him to encourage Air India and other airlines to increase the number of flights in the Delhi-Vijayawada-Delhi sector.

Stating that it would prove to be a good business opportunity for the airlines, the MP said that the decision would vest with the airlines.

The MP said Air India had scaled down its flights to Vijayawada two months ago from two flights to a single flight on most days. Besides, fares have been doubled and there were no other flights to and from Delhi operating from Vijayawada. The lack of flights to Vijayawada, which is a major city in the vicinity of the capital Amaravati, is causing inconvenience to the public, he pointed out.

Advertisement

Advertisement