BJP MP G.V.L. Narasimha Rao takes Andhra temple attacks to Rajya Sabha

BJP Rajya Sabha member G.V.L. Narasimha Rao has requested the Ministry of Home Affairs to seek a detailed action taken report from the Andhra Pradesh government on the recent attacks on temples in the State.
Raising the issue during Zero Hour on Wednesday, Mr. Rao said the State saw more than 140 instances of attacks on Hindu temples involving demolition and desecration of idols and crimes of other nature in the last 19 months, but the State government had not shown any seriousness in arresting the culprits.
The latest incident of ‘severing’ of the 400-year-old idol of Lord Sri Ram at the Ramateertham temple in Vizianagaram district had deeply hurt the sentiments of Hindus all over the State and beyond, Mr. Rao said. “The attacks have intensified in the last six months as the criminals have become emboldened by the lack of prompt action against those responsible for the previous incidents,” he said.
Major incidents such as torching of ancient chariots at the Bitragunta and Antarvedi temples and disfigurement of silver lions at the Kanaka Durga temple in Vijayawada had not been probed in a timely manner, he alleged.
Mr. Rao said it was only after a massive outrage that the State government started making “half-hearted attempts” to investigate the cases by setting up a Special Investigation Team. Instead of apprehending the real culprits, the police had been arresting political workers for making comments in the social media posts criticising such incidents, he stated.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath