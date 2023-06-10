HamberMenu
BJP mobilises huge crowd for Nadda’s public meeting in Andhra Pradesh

N. Kiran Kumar Reddy to make a public appearance after a long gap

June 10, 2023 12:02 am | Updated 12:02 am IST - TIRUPATI

The Hindu Bureau
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president J.P. Nadda will address meetings at Tiruchanur (Chittoor constituency) and Srikalahasti (Tirupati constituency) on the same day.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president J.P. Nadda will address meetings at Tiruchanur (Chittoor constituency) and Srikalahasti (Tirupati constituency) on the same day. | Photo Credit: ANI

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is leaving no stone unturned to ensure the success of the public meeting of its national president J.P. Nadda in Chittoor and Tirupati Parliamentary constituencies on Saturday.

Mr. Nadda will address meetings at Tiruchanur (Chittoor constituency) and Srikalahasti (Tirupati constituency) on the same day. Braving the scorching heat, efforts are on to mobilise a huge crowd covering 25,000 persons for the second event.

The BJP has a strong cadre presence in the temple town of Srikalahasti, which is said to be a reason behind its decision to choose this town for the meeting.

Saturday’s event will also be a maiden public appearance for former Chief Minister Nallari Kiran Kumar Reddy, who recently joined the BJP. His followers, who remained subdued after the bifurcation of the State, are elated to see him on a public platform after a long time.

Meanwhile, party president Somu Veerraju has appointed K.R. Venkatachalam (Bhimas Balaji) of Tirupati as the co-convener of the party’s State Traders Cell.

