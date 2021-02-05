BJP MLC P.V.N. Madhav meets Finance Minister over privatisation of steel plant

Bharatiya Janata Party MLC from Visakhapatnam, P.V.N. Madhav met Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Delhi on Thursday requesting her to consider dropping the proposal to privatise Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) and look for alternate measures.

Mr. Madhav was accompanied by Minister of State for Home Affairs G. Kishan Reddy, Rajya Sabha MP C.M. Ramesh, and BJP National Secretary and the party’s A.P. in-charge Sunil Deodhar during his visit.

Mr. Madhav is learnt to have informed Ms. Sitharaman that Visakhapatnam Steel Plant came into existence after a prolonged struggle and sacrifice of many people.