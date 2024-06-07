BJP MLA-elect accepting only saplings from well-wishers

MLA-elect of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Nadukuditi Eswara Rao on Friday urged the public to plant more saplings during the current monsoon to improve greenery in Etcherla Assembly constituency, including Pydibhimavaram industrial zone.

He accepted only saplings from those who came to greet him in Ranasthalam after he was elected from the constituency.

After his electoral victory in June 4, his office had requested the public not to bring shawls or bouquets for customary wishes. As such, many brought saplings.

BJP Etcherla co-convener Sampatharao Nageswara Rao said such eco-friendly wishes were need of the hour for the improvement of greenery.