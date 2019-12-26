BJP misleading people on CAA, NRC, alleges CPI(M)

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is trying to divide the country on the basis of religion, alleges CPI(M) central committee member and CITU State secretary M.A. Gafoor.

Addressing the media here on Thursday, Mr. Gafoor accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah of misleading the people on Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC).

Pointing out that the statements of the two leaders were contradictory, the CPI (M) leader said: “If either one of them is lying, then they are not fit to be in the posts they are holding.”

About NRC, he said the Supreme Court allowed the exercise for Assam only and denied permission for nationwide NRC.

On National Population Register (NPR), he said: “The new iteration of the register is identical to NRC as it asks other details like family members’ place of birth and a few other questions. The government says that voter ID, ration card and passport are not valid proofs of citizenship. Only the birth certificate is valid. I was born at my house and do not have a birth certificate. Does it mean that I am not a citizen of India?” He demanded that the census must be taken normally.

Commenting on the YSRCP and the TDP extending support to CAA in Parliament, he said that the regional parties have gone back on their secular ideology. Mr. Gafoor demanded that the YSRCP government must formally announce that NPR would not be allowed in the State.

“We commend West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who is against the Communists, for taking a secular stand. Similarly, Pinarayi Vijayan, Chief Minister of Kerala also said that NPR would not be allowed in his State. Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy must follow the suit,” he added.

Public meet

Mr. Gafoor later announced that a public meeting would be held on Saturday evening in the city. All the secular parties were invited. “This is not a Left parties meeting, it is aimed at saving our Constitution,” he added.

At the public meeting, CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury and CPI general secretary Suravaram Sudhakar Reddy would address the crowd. The meeting would be held at the Osmania College Grounds.