BJP Minority Morcha thanks PM for women-friendly initiatives

November 15, 2023 03:32 am | Updated 12:56 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Minority Morcha of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) submitted a letter of thanks to Prime Minister Narendra Modi at all Collectorates across the State on Tuesday. The programme was organised as part of a campaign called ‘Shukriya, Modi ji’ to thank the Prime Minister for the initiatives taken for women in the country.

The Minority Morcha members under the leadership of Morcha national leader Zafreen Mehjabin thanked the Prime Minister for his initiative in passing the Women’s Reservation Bill, outlawing Triple Talaq, etc. They also launched a signature campaign on the occasion.

Ms. Mehjabin said that the programme would be organised in all the States, and is currently ongoing in Assam, Tripura, Odisha and Chhattisgarh. “Minorities are being given a lion’s share in the process of development of the country. The credit goes to the BJP government for making triple talaq illegal. Minority women will rally behind Mr. Modi, who will solve decades-old problems faced by the minorities,” she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

BJP AP Minority Morcha State general secretary Sayyed Basha, secretary Yasmin, National Minority Morcha Sufi Samwad chairman Sayyed Abrar Ahmed and others were present.

The drive is part of the ruling BJP’s efforts to galvanise the community’s women to support the party. The BJP is currently in the middle of a women outreach campaign. It intends to hold several women outreach campaigns to highlight the Women’s Reservation Act.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.