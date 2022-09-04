BJP may use Jr. NTR’s services for campaigning in A.P., TS, says Veerraju

Bharatiya Janata Party State president Somu Veerraju | Photo Credit: PRASAD RVS

BJP State president Somu Veerraju on Sunday hinted at utilising the services of actor Junior NTR during the next elections.

Mr. Veerraju told the media here on Sunday that Jr. NTR’s services would be utilised wherever he was likely to draw huge crowds for meetings. Asked whether the BJP would rope him in for electioneering in Andhra Pradesh or Telangana, Mr. Veerraju said, “Wherever people admire him either in Telangana or Andhra Pradesh.”

He refused to speak on the issue further. The matter assumes significance in the context of the actor’s recent meeting with Union Minister Amit Shah.

Ground-level meets

Mr. Veerraju announced that the party would conduct ground-level meetings across the State to expose the YSR Congress Party’s policies.

“The State government is distributing poor quality rice despite the Centre supplying good quality rice under the Public Distribution System. The police are serving as agents to the State government,” he said.

On the alliance with the Jana Sena Party, Mr. Veerraju said that the BJP would go along with the Jana Sena Party in future.

The BJP cadre were making preparations to hold Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday celebrations between September 17 and October 22 in the State.