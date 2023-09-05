BJP lodges police complaint against Udhayanidhi Stalin over his Sanatana Dharma remarks

September 05, 2023 09:15 pm | Updated 09:15 pm IST - TIRUPATI

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders have lodged a police complaint against Tamil Nadu Minister for Youth Affairs Udhayanidhi Stalin for his alleged ‘offensive’ remarks against Sanatana Dharma.

Accompanied by the party leaders Samanchi Srinivas and K. Ajay Kumar, BJP State spokesperson G. Bhanuprakash Reddy lodged a complaint at the office of the Superintendent of Police here on September 5 (Tuesday).

Addressing the media, Mr. Bhanuprakash Reddy said that the ‘malicious’ comments were made out of ignorance about the Sanatana Dharma and with an eye on the votes of minorities.

The BJP leaders also sent a Tamil translation of Bhagavad Gita to Mr. Udhayanidhi Stalin by courier, with an appeal to learn the essence of Sanatana Dharma before ‘condemning it or spewing venom’.

“After reading the Gita, Mr. Udhayanidhi Stalin will realise his mistake. We expect him to tender an apology to the millions of Sanatanis across the globe,” Mr. Bhanuprakash Reddy said.

Referring to the TTD member Balasubramaniam Palaniswamy, who was reportedly taken in the Trust Board based on the recommendation of the DMK government, the BJP leader wondered why the party nominated its member to a sacred board if it had no faith in the Sanatana Dharma.

