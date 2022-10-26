BJP leadership in New Delhi wants Andhra Pradesh unit to keep distance from Jana Sena Party and Pawan Kalyan, says Somu Veerraju

BJP State president Somu Veerraju addressing the media in Anantapur on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: R.V.S. PRASAD

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leadership in New Delhi wants the Andhra Pradesh unit to maintain a distance from the Jana Sena Party (JSP) and its president Pawan Kalyan, its State president Somu Veerraju has said.

Answering a question at a media conference here on Wednesday that if the BJP would continue its alliance with the JSP, in view of the latter and the Telugu Desam Party coming together, Mr. Veerraju said that the BJP would keep a distance from the JSP.

Giving a clarification over the BJP former State president Kanna Lakshminarayana’s allegations that there was a gap between the the JSP and the BJP owing to Mr. Veerraju, he chose not to elaborate. Mr. Veerraju only said that it was the order of the party leadership in New Delhi. He did not say anything on whether Mr. Lakshminarayana was still continuing with the BJP or would quit.

Describing the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) as ‘family-run entities’, Mr. Veerraju accused both the parties of creating regional imbalances when it came to development.

Pointing out that the Centre had given money for various projects in the State, he accused the YSRCP of diverting the funds.

“The YSRCP is resorting to land grabbing and real-estate business in the name of executive capital in Visakhapatnam. The ruling party does not have any intention to develop the city,” said Mr. Veerraju.

Debunking the three-capital theory, he said that the State government was yet to pass a resolution in the Assembly on setting up the Andhra Pradesh High Court in Kurnool though it harped on setting up the judicial capital in Rayalaseema. Mr. Veerraju pointed out that the BJP-led Central government was ready to make all efforts to set up the High Court in Kurnool.

“The BJP has chalked out an infrastructural development plan for Andhra Pradesh with an investment of ₹1.82 lakh crore and is going ahead with that. However, the successive governments in the State are not granting funds matching what is released from the Centre,” Mr. Veerraju alleged.

He alleged diversion of funds from the Panchayats and development is being ‘stifled’ at the grassroots level.

BJP leaders K. Chiranjeevi Reddy, S. Vishnuvardhan Reddy, Ankala Reddy, D. Venkateswara Reddy, and BJP West Rayalaseema Graduates’ Constituency MLC candidate Nagaruru Raghavendra were also present on the occasion.