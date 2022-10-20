BJP leadership asks Kanna Lakshminarayan not to go public about party’s affairs in Andhra Pradesh

ADVERTISEMENT

BJP national executive member Kanna Lakshminarayana, who had kicked up a storm within the party on Wednesday by holding its State president Somu Veerraju responsible for the gap in the BJP-Jana Sena Party (JSP) alliance, has been asked by the leadership to not rake up the issue further.

This has come amidst a flurry of media reports that Mr. Lakshminarayana is going to quit the party because of the trouble that is brewing, which he has dismissed as baseless.

Speaking to The Hindu on Thursday, Mr. Lakshminarayana said he was instructed from the party’s national organising general secretary Shiv Prakash not to speak further to the media about the issues that he raised, and leave them to be dealt with by the central leadership.

Asked whether he hoped the BJP’s top brass would take action that would set the house in order against the backdrop of speculation that the JSP president Pawan Kalyan had decided to sever his ties with the BJP and ally with the TDP for the 2024 elections, Mr. Lakshminarayana said he was hopeful that the issues would be sorted out.

Mr. Pawan Kalyan’s meeting with TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu in Vijayawada recently prompted Mr. Lakshminarayana to speak out against the manner in which Mr. Veerraju handled the alliance with JSP.