BJP leadership asks Kanna Lakshminarayan not to go public about party’s affairs in Andhra Pradesh

The BJP leader had earlier faulted the way State party president Somu Veerraju was handling the alliance with Jana Sena Party

V. Raghavendra VIJAYAWADA
October 20, 2022 20:08 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

BJP national executive member Kanna Lakshminarayana, who had kicked up a storm within the party on Wednesday by holding its State president Somu Veerraju responsible for the gap in the BJP-Jana Sena Party (JSP) alliance, has been asked by the leadership to not rake up the issue further.

This has come amidst a flurry of media reports that Mr. Lakshminarayana is going to quit the party because of the trouble that is brewing, which he has dismissed as baseless.

Speaking to The Hindu on Thursday, Mr. Lakshminarayana said he was instructed from the party’s national organising general secretary Shiv Prakash not to speak further to the media about the issues that he raised, and leave them to be dealt with by the central leadership.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Asked whether he hoped the BJP’s top brass would take action that would set the house in order against the backdrop of speculation that the JSP president Pawan Kalyan had decided to sever his ties with the BJP and ally with the TDP for the 2024 elections, Mr. Lakshminarayana said he was hopeful that the issues would be sorted out.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Mr. Pawan Kalyan’s meeting with TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu in Vijayawada recently prompted Mr. Lakshminarayana to speak out against the manner in which Mr. Veerraju handled the alliance with JSP.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Andhra Pradesh
state politics

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app