BJP leaders to visit flood-hit areas of A.P.

The party has formed two panels to oversee the flood relief measures.

VIJAYAWADA

The State president of the Bharatiya Janata Party, Somu Veerraju constituted two committees to visit the flood-hit areas in the erstwhile East and West Godavari districts.

One of the committees comprising the party’s State vice president and former MLA Ayyaji Vema, ex-minister C. Adinarayana Reddy and Karri Chitti Babu will visit the flood-ravaged parts in Konaseema and East Godavari district.

The other committee which consists of MLCs P.V.N. Madhav and Vakati Narayana Reddy will visit the habitations in the Polavaram project submergence area in Eluru district.

Mr. Veerraju said in a press release that the party leaders were already helping the needy in the areas affected by floods.

The committees would submit a comprehensive report on the situation in a few days.

The State party would discuss remedial action that needs to be taken to tackle such a massive flood in the future.