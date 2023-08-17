HamberMenu
BJP leaders submit memorandum to A.P. Governor on YSRCP government’s ‘financial irregularities’

Andhra Pradesh is poised to be caught in a debt trap due to the State government’s action of raising loans to the tune of ₹7,44,000 crore in the last four years, the BJP leaders allege

August 17, 2023 09:39 pm | Updated 09:39 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra
BJP State president D. Purandeswari and other leaders coming out of Raj Bhavan after submitting a memorandum to Governor S. Abdul Nazeer, in Vijayawada on Thursday. | Photo Credit: G.N. RAO

A delegation of the BJP, led by its State president D. Purandeswari, submitted a memorandum to Governor S. Abdul Nazeer on August 17 (Thursday), seeking his intervention to curb the financial irregularities allegedly committed by the Government of Andhra Pradesh.

The BJP leaders mentioned that the State was poised to be caught in a debt trap due to the government’s action of raising loans to the tune of ₹7,44,000 crore in the last four years.

If it was added to the TDP government’s debt of ₹3,68,000 crore, the State’s total debt burden would be a staggering ₹10,77,000 crore, they said.

The BJP leaders said it was pertinent for the State government to substantiate its claims to have achieved a significant improvement in the Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP), and alleged that there had been little investment flow and no new industries came to the State after the YSRCP came to power in 2019. In fact, investments were pulled out due to the non-conducive atmosphere prevalent in the State, the BJP leaders observed.

Debts were being raised through corporations that did not have any income. Besides, the government had been responsible for the death of many innocent people by supplying them cheap liquor, they alleged. Bills for works done by contractors piled up and funds belonging to the government employees and gram panchayats were diverted, they added.

Government assets such as circuit houses, bus depots, Collectorates, R&B and police quarters were being mortgaged to make up for the drain on the State exchequer, they said.

The Governor should, therefore, interfere and direct the State to release a White Paper on the borrowings, outstanding payments, mortgaged assets and diversion of funds, the BJP leaders appealed.

Party leaders Y. Satya Kumar, S. Vishnuvardhan Reddy, Vakati Narayana Reddy, C. Adinarayana Reddy and P.V.N. Madhav were among those present.

