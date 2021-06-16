BJP leaders stage protest against property tax hike

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) staged a protest against the State government’s proposed property tax hike, near Gandhi Statue in the city on Wednesday.

Party members demanded immediate withdrawal of the draft notification released by the GVMC officials in this regard recently.

Holding placards stating ‘Anna Vachadu, Pannu Penchadu’, the BJP leaders alleged that the YSRCP government which already made Andhra Pradesh a debt-ridden state, is now planning to increase the burden on people by increasing taxes.

Senior BJP leader and former MLA P. Vishnu Kumar Raju said that the procedure of levying property tax based on the market value is condemnable. He said that though Municipal Minister Botsa Satyanarayana claims the property tax would not be more than 15%, the G.O. does not say that. He said that taking the decision during the pandemic, when people have already been financially hit, is disappointing.

“Why are YSRCP MLAs elected by the public not voicing their opinion on the property tax hike, despite knowing that this decision would put a burden on people?” he questioned. The BJP MLA also condemned the proposed collection of charges for garbage collection.

BJP leader P.V.N. Madhav also took part in the protest.