BJP leaders stage dharna demanding Kodali Nani’s resignation

VISAKHAPATNAM

24 September 2020 23:50 IST

BJP leaders staged a dharna here on Thursday demanding the sacking of Minister Kodali Sri Venkateswara Rao (Kodali Nani) from the Cabinet.

BJP MLC P.V.N. Madhav, party vice-president and former MLA P. Vishnu Kumar Raju participated in the dharna.

Mr. Madhav alleged that the government has not reacted in a satisfactory manner to the attacks on temples in the State. “The comments made by Mr. Nani on Hindu gods and idols has hurt the sentiments of people,” Mr. Madhav said.

Mr. Vishnu Kumar Raju criticised the Minister for his remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, and demanded his removal from the Cabinet.

BJP city president M. Ravindra Reddy, party State executive member Prakash Reddy, and other leaders participated in the dharna.