BJP leaders seek high-level probe into temple lands

Bharatiya Janata Party leaders in Vizianagaram and Srikakulam districts on Tuesday urged the government to conduct an inquiry into the lands under the Endowments Department by appointing a high-level committee, alleging that a major chunk of the lands were grabbed by ruling party leaders.

BJP leaders Pakalapati Sanyasi Raju and Reddi Pavani staged a ‘silent protest’ at the Vizianagaram party office for eight hours to oppose the sale of TTD lands and other properties of various temples. “The State Government has withdrawn its proposal to sell TTD lands. But it is not enough as the government has a hidden agenda to sell properties of temples. That is why it had appointed additional joint collectors in all 13 districts. Endowments is one of their priority subjects. That is why we will continue to protest till the appointment of a high-level committee,” said Mr. Sanyasi Raju and Ms. Pavani.

BJP Srikakulam district president Attada Ravi Babji and party leaders Paidi Venugopalam, Pudi Tirupati Rao, Duppala Ravindrababu and others sought a probe over the lands of Simhachalam temple and other major temples in North Andhra.

“Thousands of acres have already been grabbed. Many tenants are not paying even nominal lease charges to the concerned temples. That is why many of them are in a dilapidated condition,” said Ravi Babji. Party senior leader Hanumanthu Udaya Bhaskar urged the government to release a white paper over the properties of all temples. He said that the BJP cadre would extend all support to identify the lands of various temples if the government would order a probe into temple lands in Srikakulam district.