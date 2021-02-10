BJP leaders resent MLA’s remarks on Prime Minister

VISAKHAPATNAM

10 February 2021 01:15 IST

‘No other party has the right to talk on steel plant’

BJP Parliamentary district president Medapati Raveendra and BJYM State president K. Surendra Mohan have taken strong exception to the statements reportedly made by YSR Congress Party MLA Gudivada Amarnath.

Addressing a media conference here on Tuesday, they said that Mr. Amarnath had made uncalled for remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi while saying that Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy had taught a lesson to the 130-year-old Congress Party. Securing 151 Assembly seats has made the YSRCP leaders arrogant, they said. Mr. Amarnath does not have the stature to talk about Mr. Modi, they said.

They also said that no other party has the right to talk on Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) except the BJP. This was because when VSP was on the verge of being referred to the Board for Industrial and Financial Reconstruction (BIFR), the then Prime Minister Atal Behari Vajpayee had pumped funds and gave a new lease of life to it, they said.

MLC P.V.N. Madhav on getting the news about the privatisation of VSP had rushed to Delhi and appealed to the Centre to reconsider its proposal. The BJP leaders from the State would go to Delhi and meet the Prime Minister and other Ministers on February 14 to impress upon them the need to reconsider the decision.

The BJP leaders claimed that it was only the BJP, which had rushed to the aid of VSP, whenever it was in financial difficulties.

They said that 90% of the funds for the rice being distributed in the State was borne by the Centre and only 10% was given by the State. They flayed the YSR Congress Party government for displaying the pictures of former CM Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy and the present CM on the rice bags, without even mentioning the contribution of the Centre towards the scheme.