BJP leaders protest against non-implementation of PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana

What is the State govt. doing with the money, asks Somu Veerraju

What is the State govt. doing with the money, asks Somu Veerraju

BJP State president Somu Veerraju and other leaders staged a protest at the State Civil Supplies Corporation office here on Thursday against the alleged non-implementation of the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PM-GKAY) which was launched by the Central government to help the poor during the coronavirus pandemic, for the last four months.

Addressing the gathering, Mr. Veerraju said the State was supposed to give rice under the Central scheme to the ration card holders but it was not being done, and questioned what the State was doing with the money given towards the Central government’s share of the financial outlay for the scheme in Andhra Pradesh. He said the State was wrongly blaming the Centre for its fault.

He said the State government turned a blind eye to the illegal activities of the ‘rice mafia’ comprising the corrupt elements in the government and millers. Nothing, including sand and red sanders, were spared. Besides, liquor mafia was rampant with the surreptitious backing of the State, he said.

Mr. Veerraju questioned if the State was selling the rice which was meant for distribution under the GKAY and demanded that the Civil Supplies Minister should give an explanation.

BJP leaders Sk. Babji, B. Sriram, R. Raghunath Reddy, K. Yugandhar and others participated.