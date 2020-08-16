BJP leaders pay tributes to Vajpayee

VISAKHAPATNAM

16 August 2020 23:01 IST

His services to the nation recalled

The death anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Behari Vajpayee was observed at the BJP office at Lawson’s Bay Colony here on Sunday.

The party leaders garlanded a portrait of Vajpaee and paid tributes to him. Former MP K. Haribabu said that Vajpayee was born in a middle class Brahmin family in Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh on December 25, 1924. It was during his tenure as Prime Minister that the National Highways in the country were widened.

It was his vision for the economic development of the nation reducing wastage of fuel.

He said that India had conducted the nuclear test under in 1974. The next nuclear test was conducted 24 years later during the tenure of Prime Minister Vajpayee in 1998.

Party leader P.V.N. Madhav recalled that Vajpayee was one among the large number of Opposition leaders, who were imprisoned during the Emergency promulgated by former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. In the 1996 elections, BJP emerged as the single largest party and Vajpayee became the 10th Prime Minister of Indian in May 1998. The nuclear tests were done under the supervision of former President A.P.J. Abdul Kalam, he said.

BJP city vice president N. Durga Raju and party leaders K. Ram Kumar and Sujaata were among those who attended.