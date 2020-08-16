BJP leaders pay tributes to Vajpayee

The death anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Behari Vajpayee was observed at the BJP office at Lawson’s Bay Colony here on Sunday.
The party leaders garlanded a portrait of Vajpaee and paid tributes to him. Former MP K. Haribabu said that Vajpayee was born in a middle class Brahmin family in Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh on December 25, 1924. It was during his tenure as Prime Minister that the National Highways in the country were widened.
It was his vision for the economic development of the nation reducing wastage of fuel.
He said that India had conducted the nuclear test under in 1974. The next nuclear test was conducted 24 years later during the tenure of Prime Minister Vajpayee in 1998.
Party leader P.V.N. Madhav recalled that Vajpayee was one among the large number of Opposition leaders, who were imprisoned during the Emergency promulgated by former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. In the 1996 elections, BJP emerged as the single largest party and Vajpayee became the 10th Prime Minister of Indian in May 1998. The nuclear tests were done under the supervision of former President A.P.J. Abdul Kalam, he said.
BJP city vice president N. Durga Raju and party leaders K. Ram Kumar and Sujaata were among those who attended.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath