BJP leaders parroted script written in TDP office: Sajjala

‘Naidu’s trusted lieutenants furthering his agenda in BJP’

The BJP leaders parroted the script written in NTR Trust Bhavan during their ‘Janaagraha Sabha’ organised in Vijayawada on Tuesday, Government Adviser (Public Affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy alleged on Wednesday.

Addressing the media, Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy said leaders such as Sujana Chowdary and C.M. Ramesh, the “trusted lieutenants” of TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu, were wielding power in the BJP.

The meeting was organised as per the agenda set by Mr. Naidu, the YSRCP leader alleged.

The BJP meeting appeared like the one affiliated to the TDP, he said, and questioned why was the TDP not demanding the disqualification of its MPs who had joined the BJP.

“For the first time in the history of the country, a national party is working as an affiliate of a regional outfit. The BJP neither has presence nor understands the feelings of the people. The TDP, the BJP, the JSP and the CPI are birds of the same feather,” Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy observed.

Mr. Chowdary and Mr. Ramesh took forward the TDP agenda, and the plan was to help the TDP emerge as a powerful alliance in the elections.

“But Mr. Naidu will not realise his dream. The TDP’s true colours have been exposed with the collection of ₹100 crore for the padayatra of the Amaravati farmers,” he alleged.

The ploy of these parties could be understood by the fact that they were opposing the One Time Settlement (OTS) scheme that benefited the poor, he said.

The BJP, in its manifesto, had promised Kurnool as the judicial capital. The party should clear the air whether it approved Visakhapatnam as executive capital, the YSRCP leader said.

It was surprising that Mr. Naidu wrote a letter to the DGP based on party leader Vangaveeti Radha’s comments at a meeting that recce had been conducted near his house, Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy said.

Had Mr. Naidu been in power, he would not have provided security even if Mr. Radha requested for it, he added.

“The State government has assured to provide security to Mr. Radha,” he added.