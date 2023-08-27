ADVERTISEMENT

BJP leaders meet Amit Shah at Gannavaram airport

August 27, 2023 07:29 pm | Updated August 28, 2023 04:29 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Union Home Minister was scheduled to address a public meeting at Khammam

The Hindu Bureau

BJP State media in-charge Pathuri Nagabhushanam presenting a memento to Union Home Minister Amit Shah at Gannavaram airport near Vijayawada on Sunday. Photo: Special Arrangement

Union Home Minister Amit Shah made a transit halt at the Gannavaram Airport near Vijayawada on his way to Sri Sitaramachandra Swamy Devasthanam at Bhadrachalam in Telanagana on August 27 (Sunday). 

BJP State media in-charge Pathuri Nagabushanam, secretary Matta Prasad, Minority Morcha president Shaik Baji, party Krishna and NTR district presidents Guthikonda Raja Babu and Babburi Sriram were among others who met Mr. Shah at the airport.

The police made elaborate security arrangements at Gannavaram Airport.

