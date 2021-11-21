BJP leaders join farmers’ padayatra

ONGOLE

21 November 2021 19:26 IST

They support the demand that Amaravati be retained as State’s sole capital

The morale of the Amaravati farmers currently on a walkathon to Tirumala got a boost on Sunday with the BJP leaders extending their full support to their more than 700 days struggle demanding that Amaravati be retained as the sole capital of Andhra Pradesh.

A host of senior BJP leaders, who included national general secretary D. Purandeswari, Rajya Sabha members Y.S. Chowdary and C.M. Ramesh, and party State president Somu Veerraju, walked for some distance with the farmers led by Amaravati Parirakshana Samiti convener A. Siva Reddy as the ‘maha padayatra’ resumed from Rajuvari Chintalapalem in Nellore district.

“We have come to express our solidarity with the farmers from the capital region after apprising Union Home Minister Amit Shah of the ground realities,” Ms. Purandeswari said.

“The BJP activists will act as a shield to the farmers who have been warned of dire consequences if they step into the Rayalaseema region allegedly by some YSRCP activists, and ensure that the long march continues up to Tirupati uninterrupted,” Ms. Purandeswari said amid loud cheers from the farmers, whose walkathon entered the 21st day.

‘People’s capital’

Describing Amaravati as the “people’s capital,” Mr. Veerraju said the party activists would agitate across the State in support of the farmers. The BJP had taken a decision to locate its State office in Amaravati, he added.

Mr. Chowdary expressed the confidence that Amaravati would continue to be the State’s capital. Efforts made by the YSRCP to set up three capitals would not fructify, said Mr. Ramesh.

Former BJP State president Kanna Lakshminarayana said Amaravati had been decided as the State’s capital only after all the parties, including the YSRCP, agreed.

“A sum of ₹1,500 crore has already been spent on the construction of the capital at Amaravati. People will teach a lesson to the YSRCP, which is exhibited its autocratic style of functioning, at the time of elections if it does not withdraw its decision,” he said.

The farmers concluded their march for the day at Kavali after covering a distance of 15 km.