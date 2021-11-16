BJP leaders have forgotten people’s mandate, alleges Brinda Karat

Vijayawada

16 November 2021 23:58 IST

‘CPI(M) will extend its support to farmers’ stir on November 26’

The BJP leaders have forgotten the people and their mandate, and they have sold their souls to the corporate sector, CPI(M) Polit Bureau member Brinda Karat has alleged.

Ms. Brinda Karat was speaking at the birth centenary celebrations of party leader Manikonda Suryavathi, organised here on Tuesday.

“Only one mantra – Adani, Ambani and corporate – is heard at Parliament now. The mandir of democracy, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi once described Parliament as, has turned into a mandir of corporates,” Ms. Brinda Karat said.

“The Centre is destroying the rights of the farmers and the workers. The farmers have been agitating against the farm laws for the last one year. But the BJP leaders are silent on it,” she alleged, and extended her party’s support to the agitation of the workers and the peasants on November 26.

“I do not know what Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is going to do. In Kerala, our Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has declared his full support to the agitation,” she said.

Stating that real nationalism and patriotism could be understood from the life of Suryavathi and not from what the RSS and the BJP preach, Ms. Brinda Karat said, “Suryavathi had worked for the poor, rural women. She had fought against the feudal forces. She did not look at caste or religion during her struggle as she considered that real patriotism and nationalism was in mobilising women, peasants, workers and the toiling masses.”

“What was the role played by the ancestors of the RSS-BJP during the freedom movement? They had acted as agents of the colonial regime that promoted caste system and religious animosity,” she alleged.

“Today, people at the helm are promoting sectarian policies and linking nationalism to religion. We condemn this,” Ms. Brinda Karat asserted.

She released a book on Suryavathi on the occasion. Party State Committee secretary P. Madhu and AIDWA leader Rama Devi were present.