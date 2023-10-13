ADVERTISEMENT

BJP leaders detained for staging protest

October 13, 2023 08:32 am | Updated 08:32 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

BJP NTR district president A. Sriram and scores of other party leaders were detained by the police at KBN College Centre here on Thursday when they staged a demonstration in protest against the objectionable comments reportedly made by Government Adviser (Public Affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy and Water Resources Minister Ambati Rambabu on Daggubati Purandeswari for highlighting the failures of the Jagan Mohan Reddy government. 

Mr. Sriram said later that the YSR Congress Party leaders were targeting Ms. Purandeswari as she was posing some uncomfortable questions to the government. Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy was supposed to advise the government on issues related to the people, but he was hurling invectives against leaders of the opposition parties. Mr. Rambabu was also making derogatory remarks on leaders of other parties to impress the Chief Minister, Mr. Sriram added. 

