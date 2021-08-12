BJP leaders criticise changing the date of TTD temple inauguration

VISAKHAPATNAM

12 August 2021 19:03 IST

‘Protocol not followed in the function pertaining to the erection of the Dwajasthambam’

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders and party workers staged a protest on Thursday condemning the attitude of the State government in changing the date, fixed by Veda pandits, for the inauguration of Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple, constructed by the TTD on a hill at Rushikonda.

They took exception to the excuses being given by the YSR Congress Party leaders that the TTD Board was yet to be appointed and that the tour of the Chief Minister has not been finalised, for the postponement of the consecration of the ‘moola viraat’. They said that Tirumala Tirupati Venkateswara Swamy temple was one among the few temples in the world, which draws the maximum number of devotees. According to Agama Shastra and Hindu Dharma Shastras, the erection of Dwajasthambam was as important as the consecration of the ‘moola viraat’. The Dwajasthambam was erected a few days ago

The BJP leaders noted that protocol was not followed in the function pertaining to the erection of the Dwajasthambam. The District Collector, Visakhapatnam MP, local MLA, local Corporator and even local Tahsildar were not invited for the function. The ceremony was conducted without ‘mangala vayadyam’ (traditional music) and without following traditions.

BJP State leader K.N.P. Chakravarthy, district president Dilip Varma, Bhimili coordinator Rama Naidu, SC Morcha district president K. Sanjeeva Rao, ward president Madhav Ramana, party leaders Rama Surendra Kumar, Raghava Kumar and Uppada Appa Rao were among those who participated in the protest.