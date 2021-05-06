BJP leaders condemn attack on party workers in West Bengal

They blame the TMC cadres for the post-poll violence

BJP leaders staged silent protests with placards condemning the attack on the party workers, allegedly by TMC cadres in West Bengal, at their respective homes in the city on Wednesday.

BJP State vice-president and former MLA P. Vishnu Kumar Raju alleged that the TMC workers had indulged in the attack, inflamed by the speech of their leader and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

BJP Visakhapatnam Parliamentary District president Medapati Raveendra, district general secretary Prasad V.S.N. Koppisetty and district Kisan Morcha president Vasant Kumar participated in the protests.

In a separate protest, BJP MLC P.V.N. Madhav and party senior leader P.V. Chalapathi Rao sported placards, condemning the attacks on the BJP workers after the results of teh Assembly elections were announced.

They demanded stringent punishment to the guilty and assistance to the injured.

Mr. Madhav warned that the BJP would intensify the agitation, if the Mamata Banerjee government failed to initiate action against the culprits.