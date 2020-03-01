BJP leaders complain of ‘volatile law & order’ in State to Governor

Bharatiya Janata Party MP G.V.L. Narasimha Rao met Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan at the Raj Bhavan here on Saturday and complained about the volatile law and order situation, blaming the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) and TDP for it. He was pointing at the politics of confrontation prevailing in the State.

Speaking to mediapersons later, Mr. Narasimha Rao said the leaders of the two parties could make comments but the rivalry should not spill on to the streets as it would vitiate the peaceful atmosphere. The consequences thereof could be dangerous, he said, and said he also apprised the Governor of the latest developments. He observed that it was a courtesy call but he took the opportunity to throw light on the overall scenario.

Meanwhile, a delegation of TDP leaders comprising MLC B. Arjunudu, former Minister Nakka Ananda Babu, APSRTC former chairman Varla Ramaiah and others submitted a memorandum to the Governor, requesting him to look into the high-handed behaviour of the police personnel during the TDP president N. Chandrababu Naidu’s visit to Visakhapatnam.

He alleged that YSRCP activists created trouble as part of a conspiracy to scuttle Mr. Naidu's ‘Praja Chaitanya Yatra’ and the police remained mute spectators. He accused some YSRCP leaders of exhorting his party cadres to prevent Mr. Naidu from entering the city.