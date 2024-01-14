GIFT a SubscriptionGift
BJP leaders celebrate Bhogi in Vijayawada

January 14, 2024 07:39 pm | Updated 07:39 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

BJP State organising general secretary N. Madhukar, Guntur in-charge Srinivasa Raju, Minority Morcha State president Sk. Baji and NTR district party president A. Sriram and others celebrated Bhogi by lighting a bonfire on the premises of the State party office here on Sunday.

The leaders hoped that the State would make the desired progress in the coming years and wished the people, especially farmers, happiness and prosperity.

BJP State president Daggubati Purandeswari participated in the Bhogi festivities with her family at Karamchedu in Bapatla district.

Meanwhile, BJP leaders and activists took part in Swachh Mandir Abhiyan at temples across the State.

