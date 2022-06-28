BJP leaders attacked at press meet in Dharmavaram in Andhra Pradesh

Unidentified persons attacked Bharatiya Janata Party leaders in Dharmavaram on Tuesday leading to bleeding injuries to six persons when they called for a press conference at the Press Club in the town. The injured were immediately shifted to Dharmavaram Government Hospital and treated for the injuries.

Former TDP MLA from Dharmavaram Gonuguntla Suryanarayana, who later joined the BJP, went to the hospital and consoled the party leaders who were injured. Mr. Suryanarayana alleged that the present YSRCP Dharmavaram MLA Kethireddy Venkatarami Reddy was behind the attacks.

“Mr. Venkatarami Reddy resorted to abusing me when I tried to point out all his illegal land deals and amassing of ₹1,000 crore of property, and on Monday verbally threatened our party leaders,” alleged Mr. Suryanarayana.

The former MLA demanded that the police arrest of the MLA accusing him of the brain behind the attacks and told mediapersons that if the MLA was not arrested, he would approach the High Court.