BJP leaders ask Vijaya Sai Reddy and Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy to offer apology to Purandeswari

November 07, 2023 07:25 pm | Updated 07:25 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM:

The Hindu Bureau

BJP Vizianagaram district president N. Eswara Rao addressing the party leaders in Vizianagaram on Tuesday.

Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Vizianagaram District President N. Eswara Rao and Assembly in-charge Bobbili Srinu on Tuesday asked YSRCP leaders Vijaya Sai Reddy and Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy to offer an apology to BJP State President D. Purandeswari for making ‘derogatory remarks’ against her. They also highlighted the ‘corruption’ and ‘misdeeds’ of the YSRCP government.

Addressing the media conference, Mr. Rao said that the YSRCP leaders were unable to digest the fact that Mr. Purandeswari exposed the misdeeds of the YSRCP with regards to liquor sales, State financial condition and others, with evidence. He said that she would come to Vizianagaram on November 21 and participate in party’s meetings. The party leaders Kusumanchi Subbarao, Imandi Sudheer and other leaders were also present.

