BJP leaders are working at Naidu’s behest, says MLA

The BJP leaders in the State are working under the directions of TDP chief N. Chandrababu Naidu, YSRCP leader and MLA K. Parthasarathy alleged.

Addressing a press conference here on Wednesday, the MLA challenged BJP leader G.V.L. Narasimha Rao to admit that the six projects and ₹15,000 crore given to the State are equal to Special Category Status. The MLA said that people would teach the BJP a lesson for failing to implement the promises given to A.P. at the time of bifurcation.

Countering former chief secretary I.Y.R. Krishna Rao, Mr. Parthasarathy claimed that the government has been taking loans as per the FRBM limits and spending money in a transparent manner, unlike the previous TDP government ‘which did not spend on infrastructure development or on welfare despite borrowing ₹3.57 lakh crore’.

Mr. Parthasarathy denied that the State government was copying Central schemes, and said that the State government was providing welfare schemes to a large number of people, while the Centre’s schemes were benefiting only a small number.