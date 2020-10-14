BJP leaders appeal to Union Minister Kishan Reddy for protection of Seshachalam forests

BJP State secretary N. Ramesh Naidu and spokesman G. Bhanu Prakash Naidu submitted a memorandum to Union Minister of State for Home G. Kishan Reddy appealing for protection of the Seshachalam forests by Central security forces.

They stated that red sandal wood worth thousands of crores of rupees in the Seshachalam forest range, which is spread in about 4,760 square kilometres, was being plundered by smugglers. This was causing mammoth loss to national exchequer.

The sanctity of the Seshachalam forests where the Lord of the Seven Hills is believed to have had trodden, was being destroyed by the red sander smugglers and other anti - social elements.

The pristine forests were being denuded gradually due to the illegal activities. The Central government should, therefore, take action to save the forests from peril, the BJP leaders informed the Union Minister, seeking his intervention.