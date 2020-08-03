Andhra Pradesh

BJP leaders all praise for police

BJP State president Somu Veerraju tying a rakhi to Vijayawada Police Commissioner B. Sreenivasulu on Monday.

BJP State president Somu Veerraju tying a rakhi to Vijayawada Police Commissioner B. Sreenivasulu on Monday.  

Somu Veerraju ties rakhis in appreciation of their frontline role in fight against COVID-19

BJP Andhra Pradesh affairs in-charge Sunil Deodhar, State party president Somu Veerraju and MP G.V.L. Narasimha Rao met Commissioner of Police B. Sreenivasulu and other officers at the Suryaraopet police station here on Monday in order to express their appreciation for the role being played by the police department in the fight against COVID-19.

“After doctors, it is the police who are playing a key role in controlling the pandemic by implementing the lockdown earnestly. The police are also spreading awareness on the pandemic among the public,” the BJP leaders said.

Mr. Veerraju and other leaders tied rakhis to the police personnel at the station as a gesture of appreciation for their efforts.

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 3, 2020 11:42:05 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/bjp-leaders-all-praise-for-police/article32263065.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY