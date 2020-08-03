BJP leaders all praise for police

BJP Andhra Pradesh affairs in-charge Sunil Deodhar, State party president Somu Veerraju and MP G.V.L. Narasimha Rao met Commissioner of Police B. Sreenivasulu and other officers at the Suryaraopet police station here on Monday in order to express their appreciation for the role being played by the police department in the fight against COVID-19.

“After doctors, it is the police who are playing a key role in controlling the pandemic by implementing the lockdown earnestly. The police are also spreading awareness on the pandemic among the public,” the BJP leaders said.

Mr. Veerraju and other leaders tied rakhis to the police personnel at the station as a gesture of appreciation for their efforts.