BJP leader turns writer, hails Modi initiatives in his book

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national secretary Y. Satya Kumar hailed the Narendra Modi government as having focussed on foreign policy, addressing internal security issues and strengthening infrastructure during the last eight years.

At a programme organised here on Friday to review the book ‘Satyakalam’, a compendium of articles written by him that appeared in vernacular publications, he said the non-alignment movement and foreign policy adopted by the government endeared India to several countries and steps were simultaneously taken to alienate Pakistan from the world nations.

Recognising the importance of developing national highways to take the fruits of development to the people, the ‘Bharatmala’ phase II was taken up to develop roads to a distance of 60,000 km. Similarly, the ‘Swachh Bharat Mission’ helped take sanitation from an abysmal 38% to 98% in the country.

Mr. Kumar said he was ready to debate on the BJP’s role in the State’s development by keeping the provisions of AP Reorganisation Act in mind and with those offering constructive criticism.

“Barring Kadapa steel plant, the Centre helped in all aspects such as sanction of Central universities, national institutes and support to Polavaram”, he said.

MLC Vakati Narayana Reddy, diabetologist P. Krishna Prasanthi, Kendra Sahitya Akademi ‘Yuva Puraskar’ awardee Vempalli Gangadhar spoke on the book.