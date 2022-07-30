Andhra Pradesh

BJP leader to hold meet on ‘ Har Ghar Tiranga’ today

The Centre is organising the Har Ghar Tiranga initiative on the occasion of India’s 75th year of Independence.

BJP national vice-president D.K. Aruna will take part in a meeting in connection with the ‘ Har Ghar Tiranga Mahotsav’ at the party office here on July 30. She is the programme in charge of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. 

According to a release by BJP general secretary B. Siva Narayana, Ms. Aruna will take stock of the arrangements for the ‘ Har Ghar Tiranga Mahotsav’, scheduled to be celebrated between August 13 and 15.


