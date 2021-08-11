BJP leader takes oath at temple,refutes allegations of fraud

CHITTOOR

11 August 2021 01:24 IST

Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP) State general secretary S. Vishnuvardhan Reddy on Tuesday visited Varasiddhi Vinayaka Swamy temple at Kanipakkam and took oath refuting the allegations of fraud levelled against him by Proddatur YSR Congress Party MLA Rachamallu Sivaprasad Reddy.

The BJP leader, accompanied by the district leader of the party, reached the temple in the morning after seeking the police permission.

Following the temple norms, the BJP leader took an oath, amidst priests and staff, stating that he was never involved in any fraud and that he did not get any financial benefits from the Hindu religious organizations as has been alleged.

Speaking to mediapersons, he said the oath was taken to prove his integrity and to thwart the allegations of the YSRCP MLA.

“It is unfortunate that Mr. Sivaprasad Reddy made baseless allegations saying that I had misused the reputation of the premier religious mutts and got financially benefited. During the last years, I have been on the forefront to uphold the tenets of Hindu Sanathana Dharma,” Mr. Vishnuvardhan said, adding that though he challenged the MLA to swear at the temple in a similar manner to support his allegations, he did not turn up.