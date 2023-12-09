HamberMenu
BJP leader takes a dig at ‘corrupt’ Congress in Andhra Pradesh

December 09, 2023 08:30 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST - ONGOLE

The Hindu Bureau

The BJP on Saturday launched a scathing attack on the ‘corrupt‘ Congress party ahead of the Lok Sabha election, following the seizure of over ₹300 crore in cash during raids conducted by Income Tax officials on the premises allegedly linked to Congress MP Dheeraj Sahu in Odisha.

Addressing a press conference here on Saturday, BJP Andhra Pradesh unit official spokesperson S. Yamini Sharma said that the party would press for the retrieval of Mr. Sahu’s alleged illegal assets while conducting similar raids on the premises of other Congress leader.

She said that people should not rely on the Congress poll promise to create a ‘corruption-free‘ Government at the Centre as it had allegedly perpetrated corruption while in power for six decades. She further stated that former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi had said that for every rupee targeted towards welfare and poverty alleviation, only a miniscule 15 paise reached the intended beneficiary, thus, to put an end to this practice, PM Narendra Modi opted for direct benefit transfer (DBT) of the benefits of welfare schemes into the accounts of the benficiaries.

Referring to Andhra Pradesh, she alleged that the ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP), an ‘offshoot’ of the Congress party was ‘corrupt to the core’, claiming that the BJP would expose their scams around natural resources. The BJP would focus on strengthening the party at the grassroots level leaving the question of poll-ties to the party high command with hopes to come to power in the State, she added.

