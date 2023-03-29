BJP leader submits representations to Union Ministers for sanction of infra projects to Andhra Pradesh

March 29, 2023 08:04 pm | Updated 08:04 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Andhra Pradesh BJP political feedback wing chief Lanka Dinakar submitted representations to Union Ministers Ashwini Vaishnaw (railways) and Nitin Gadkari (highways and surface transport), and Union Minister of State of Commerce and Industries Som Prakash requesting them to take steps for speedy development of various infrastructure projects in the State.

Mr. Dinakar appealed to Mr. Vaishnaw to sanction the proposed 87 km - long railway line between Ongole and Donakonda that connects not only the eastern and western parts of the combined Prakasam district but also Rayalaseema and Karnataka. It helps in the development of the Visakhapatnam - Chennai Industrial Corridor (VCIC), he said.

As far as road projects are concerned, Mr. Dinakar requested Mr. Gadkari to sanction the nearly 600 km - long Amaravati - Anantapur expressway and also a western bypass road for Ongole.

The BJP leader urged Mr. Som Prakash to give necessary approvals for the National Investment Manufacturing Zone (NIMZ) at Kanigiri in Prakasam district spread in 14,231 acres and estimated to cost ₹10,859 crore. This NIMZ is a major component of the VCIC that has been pending for a long time.