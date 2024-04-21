BJP leader seeks extension on deadline for postal ballot applications

April 21, 2024 07:51 pm | Updated 07:51 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

BJP candidate for Dharmavaram Assembly constituency Y. Satya Kumar has written a letter to the Election Commission of India (ECI), seeking an extension of the deadline for the government employees in Andhra Pradesh to obtain the applications for postal ballots till April 30.

Mr. Satya Kumar, who is also BJP national secretary, said that the scheduled last date was April 22 and that employees working in different parts of the State would face difficulty in submitting the applications due to the paucity of time.

Besides, he urged the ECI to allow the casting of postal ballots for four days after May 13, keeping in view the scorching summer heat. He pointed out that around 6 lakh employees were on election duty as per the ECI and that they should be given the due facilities to exercise their franchise.

