ADVERTISEMENT

BJP leader seeks extension on deadline for postal ballot applications

April 21, 2024 07:51 pm | Updated 07:51 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Satya Kumar urges ECI to allow casting of postal ballots for four days after May 13, keeping the summer heat in view

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra

BJP national secretary Y. Satya Kumar

BJP candidate for Dharmavaram Assembly constituency Y. Satya Kumar has written a letter to the Election Commission of India (ECI), seeking an extension of the deadline for the government employees in Andhra Pradesh to obtain the applications for postal ballots till April 30. 

Mr. Satya Kumar, who is also BJP national secretary, said that the scheduled last date was April 22 and that employees working in different parts of the State would face difficulty in submitting the applications due to the paucity of time. 

Besides, he urged the ECI to allow the casting of postal ballots for four days after May 13, keeping in view the scorching summer heat. He pointed out that around 6 lakh employees were on election duty as per the ECI and that they should be given the due facilities to exercise their franchise.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US