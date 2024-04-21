GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

BJP leader seeks extension on deadline for postal ballot applications

Satya Kumar urges ECI to allow casting of postal ballots for four days after May 13, keeping the summer heat in view

April 21, 2024 07:51 pm | Updated 07:51 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra
BJP national secretary Y. Satya Kumar

BJP national secretary Y. Satya Kumar

BJP candidate for Dharmavaram Assembly constituency Y. Satya Kumar has written a letter to the Election Commission of India (ECI), seeking an extension of the deadline for the government employees in Andhra Pradesh to obtain the applications for postal ballots till April 30. 

Mr. Satya Kumar, who is also BJP national secretary, said that the scheduled last date was April 22 and that employees working in different parts of the State would face difficulty in submitting the applications due to the paucity of time. 

Besides, he urged the ECI to allow the casting of postal ballots for four days after May 13, keeping in view the scorching summer heat. He pointed out that around 6 lakh employees were on election duty as per the ECI and that they should be given the due facilities to exercise their franchise.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada / Andhra Pradesh Assembly Elections 2024

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.