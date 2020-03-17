BJP leader seeks closure of theatres, gyms, parks over COVID-19 fear

BJP State secretary Kasi Viswanath Raju has urged the district administration to declare temporary shutdown of parks, movie theatres, gyms and few other public places following declaration of COVID-19 as a national calamity.

In a statement, he urged District Collector V. Vinay Chand to take stringent measures to prevent spread of COVID-19 and pointed out that already Maharashtra, Karnataka, Telangana and other States had initiated effective steps to prevent public gatherings.

Mr. Raju sought steps to limit number of public gatherings and regulate/stop public at theatres, malls and parks.

WHO has already said this is a pandemic. The Union government has stopped visas for all travellers into the country, and also informed SAARC countries that this is as a very serious issue. A few borders have also been closed.

He wanted thermal thermometer screening at all public places like airport, railway stations and bus depots, and doctors be made available at bus depots and railway stations for the next two months with suitable precautionary measures.

Mr. Raju sought steps to provide supply and sale of masks, gloves and hand sanitisers at all public places.