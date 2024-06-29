ADVERTISEMENT

BJP leader releases Ayodhya souvenirs in Tekkali

Published - June 29, 2024 06:22 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi striving for the development of the country, he says

The Hindu Bureau

BJP leader Hanumanthu Udaybhaskar releasing the souvenir of Ayodhya Rama temple at the Postal Department office in Tekkali of Srikakulam district. | Photo Credit: ARRANGEMENT

Senior BJP leader Hanumanthu Udaybhaskar on Saturday said that each and all districts, including Srikakulam, have been witnessing rapid progress with the policies adopted by the Narendra Modi government which balanced both welfare and development in the country.

He formally released the Ayodhya souvenirs in the Postal Department office of Tekkali in Srikakulam district. He urged people to buy those souvenirs which could be presented to everyone.

He thanked Assistant Superintendent D.N.V. Pratap for giving wide publicity for the sale of souvenirs in the Postal Department. Mr. Udaybhaskar said that the Mr. Narendra Modi could fulfil dreams of crores people by taking steps for the construction of Lord Rama temple in Ayodhya of Uttar Pradesh.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US