BJP leader releases Ayodhya souvenirs in Tekkali

Senior BJP leader Hanumanthu Udaybhaskar on Saturday said that each and all districts, including Srikakulam, have been witnessing rapid progress with the policies adopted by the Narendra Modi government which balanced both welfare and development in the country.

He formally released the Ayodhya souvenirs in the Postal Department office of Tekkali in Srikakulam district. He urged people to buy those souvenirs which could be presented to everyone.

He thanked Assistant Superintendent D.N.V. Pratap for giving wide publicity for the sale of souvenirs in the Postal Department. Mr. Udaybhaskar said that the Mr. Narendra Modi could fulfil dreams of crores people by taking steps for the construction of Lord Rama temple in Ayodhya of Uttar Pradesh.

