BJP leader releases Ayodhya souvenirs in Tekkali

Prime Minister Narendra Modi striving for the development of the country, he says

Published - June 29, 2024 06:22 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

The Hindu Bureau
BJP leader Hanumanthu Udaybhaskar releasing the souvenir of Ayodhya Rama temple at the Postal Department office in Tekkali of Srikakulam district.

BJP leader Hanumanthu Udaybhaskar releasing the souvenir of Ayodhya Rama temple at the Postal Department office in Tekkali of Srikakulam district. | Photo Credit: ARRANGEMENT

Senior BJP leader Hanumanthu Udaybhaskar on Saturday said that each and all districts, including Srikakulam, have been witnessing rapid progress with the policies adopted by the Narendra Modi government which balanced both welfare and development in the country.

He formally released the Ayodhya souvenirs in the Postal Department office of Tekkali in Srikakulam district. He urged people to buy those souvenirs which could be presented to everyone.

He thanked Assistant Superintendent D.N.V. Pratap for giving wide publicity for the sale of souvenirs in the Postal Department. Mr. Udaybhaskar said that the Mr. Narendra Modi could fulfil dreams of crores people by taking steps for the construction of Lord Rama temple in Ayodhya of Uttar Pradesh.

