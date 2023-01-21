BJP leader proposes regulatory body to monitor borrowings by States

January 21, 2023 06:46 pm | Updated 06:46 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Andhra Pradesh BJP political feedback wing chief Lanka Dinakar has requested Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to set up a Central Debt Regulatory Authority (CDRA) on the lines of the GST Council or the Central Electricity Regulatory Authority, to examine whether the borrowings being made by the States are within the Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management (FRBM) limits, and take action against States violating the norms.

In a letter written to Ms. Sitharaman ahead of the presentation of the Union Budget for the financial year 2023-24, Mr. Dinakar said the borrowings being made by the States through various corporations / companies should be closely monitored in view of the alleged diversion of revenue from the Consolidated Fund for debt servicing.

A regulatory body was also essential to bring to light the hidden accounting adjustments, he stressed.

“Articles 293 (3) and (4) of the Constitution have not specifically given any power to act on irregularities committed by the States. Hence the need for creation of CDRA,” he said.