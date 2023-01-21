HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

BJP leader proposes regulatory body to monitor borrowings by States

There is a need to keep a close watch to ensure that the debts being made by States are within the FRBM limits, says Lanka Dinakar

January 21, 2023 06:46 pm | Updated 06:46 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra

Andhra Pradesh BJP political feedback wing chief Lanka Dinakar has requested Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to set up a Central Debt Regulatory Authority (CDRA) on the lines of the GST Council or the Central Electricity Regulatory Authority, to examine whether the borrowings being made by the States are within the Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management (FRBM) limits, and take action against States violating the norms.

In a letter written to Ms. Sitharaman ahead of the presentation of the Union Budget for the financial year 2023-24, Mr. Dinakar said the borrowings being made by the States through various corporations / companies should be closely monitored in view of the alleged diversion of revenue from the Consolidated Fund for debt servicing.

A regulatory body was also essential to bring to light the hidden accounting adjustments, he stressed.

“Articles 293 (3) and (4) of the Constitution have not specifically given any power to act on irregularities committed by the States. Hence the need for creation of CDRA,” he said.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / state politics

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.