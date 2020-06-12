BJP leader picks holes in sand policy

BJP leaders displaying placards opposing the sand policy at Pedatadivada sand reach in Vizianagaram district on Friday.

VIZIANAGARAM

12 June 2020 23:45 IST

‘Faulty strategy has rendered lakhs of construction workers jobless’

BJP senior leader Pakalapati Sanyasi Raju on Friday alleged that more than one lakh construction workers and labourers had lost their livelihood owing to the ‘faulty sand policy’ of the government.

Mr. Sanyasi Raju, along with some party leaders, visited the sand reach at Pedatadivada in Denkada mandal of Vizianagaram district.

“The construction activity has come to a standstill in the district due to the faulty sand policy of the government. More than one lakh labourers are struggling to make their ends meet in absence of daily income. The government must make sand available free of cost,” Mr. Sanyasi Raju told the media.

Dig at Jagan

Taking a dig at Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, Mr. Sanyasi Raju said that the YSRCP president had promised a sand policy during his Padayatra in the run-up to 2019 elections, but reneged on his promise after assuming the office.

BJP Vizianagaram Parliamentary party in-charge Reddi Pavani, state executive committee member Bhavi Reddy Shiva Prasad Reddy and senior leaders Baggam Rajesh Kumar and Teegala Harinath said that they would organise a protest in all mandals if the government failed in adopting a people’s friendly sand policy.